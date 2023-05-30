Leo Messi and his direction towards the Crescent

Leo Messi He is facing his last week as a player at Paris Saint-Germain. The divorce is announced just in time and the Argentine’s fate begins to look more and more clear every day, because Barcelona’s option is fading away. Al Hilal Saudi Arabia awaits the arrival of the world champions with open arms. Saudi Arabia’s dream is to see former club Barcelona together in their championship Cristiano Ronaldo is about to come true.

Conversations between the environment Messi And the bosses of what is the most successful club in Arabia started months ago. The first contacts were established as a result of the agreement signed with the Ministry of Information and Tourism according to which the attacker became the image of the Saudi country as is the case with CR7. The government’s move to help develop football to reflect the changes in Arabia was a crucial factor in moving Al-Hilal and crafting an offer that would be difficult to refuse.

The contract on the table speaks to just over €300m for each of the two seasons and it covers more than just the sporting aspects. In Riyadh, they see football as an essential part of social and political change and that it involves showing the world a different image of Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi as a reviewer.

a team Crescent moon He was penalized by FIFA for a year without being able to sign due to a problem that arose years ago with the recurrence of the contract. Punishment, in theory, ends now and what better way to do that than with Arrival Leo Messi.

Looking into the future

If the Argentine ends up, as they claim in Arabia, to Arab lands, he will not be the only one to do so, because Di Maria, Busquets and Jordi Alba are likely to be watched by Arab football, although not all of them. them to the crescent. The government has created a system to help all clubs provide them economically and can face important operations. The idea is to equalize the competition or at least create a mathematical metric for the help application. It is the last big name that revolutionized Arab football Karim Benzema.

The Saudi championship is about to end and the title went to Al-Ittihad, a team from the city of Jeddah and the third in the competition in importance. People lost the title of Cristiano Ronaldo after a draw against Al-Ittihad led by the Spaniard Antonio Cazorla.