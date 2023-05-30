A player convicted of match-fixing is banned from football for life

Stadium Brazil He is punished by being expelled from the courts for the rest of his life behind the wheel Marcos Vinicius Alves “Romario”the first Brazilian footballers to attempt a network that fixed matches for the betting mafia.

The verdict was issued on Monday before First Disciplinary Committee The Supreme Court of Sports Justice (STJD), which also ruled on the former soccer player and former club player Villa Nova By paying a fine of 25,000 riyals (about 5,000 dollars).

At the same trial, the court ruled on the publication Gabriel Domingosone of the accused of match-fixing and was also a former player of the Villa Novato suspend work in the courts for a period of 720 days and pay a fine of 15,000 riyals ($3,000).

It could still be a first court decision resume Before the plenary session of the court by two shall be punished.

The judges concluded that the Vila Nova footballers had accepted bribes in return Forcing yellow or red cardsOr commit penalties or harm their teams to favor the sports betting mafia.

Romarioaged 21, was charged with violating Section 242 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justicewhich prohibits football players from “giving or promising an undue advantage to any athlete to influence the outcome of a match or its equivalent.”

On the other hand, his partner has been sentenced for violating Article 243 which prohibits to act deliberately, in a manner detrimental to the defending team.”

While Romário was sentenced for giving bribes to his colleagues, that is, for actively participating in the criminal network as a catalyst, Sundays It was in order to accept one of those proposals.

The court’s decision came in response to the expectations of the President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigueswhich argues that players found to be involved in fraud are expelled forever from the discipline.

Romario And Sundays They were the first soccer players to be judged Brazil About the result-fixing network discovered in recent months that is suspected of committing fraud in no fewer than 13 football matches played since last year, including 8 in the first division.

Office of the Prosecutor General Goyas He has already charged 16 people, including 7 footballers, who are suspected of being charged. bribes Up to $20,000 for violations.

However, the documents leaked By the press indicate that there are fifty players cited in the investigations.