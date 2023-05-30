Houston – Rookie Royce Lewis homered four RBIs in his first appearance of the season. Ryan Jeffers drove in two runs in the tenth as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Houston Astros 7-5 Monday night.
Lewis made his comeback exactly one year after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee for the second time when he hit the court wall while going for a catch. The first pick in the 2017 draft underwent reconstructive surgery days later, ending his senior season after 12 games.
Max Kepler started the 10th on a machine runner before Jeffers sent the ball into the left field crowd on a first pitch off of Brian Abreu (2-1).
Louis put Minnesota ahead by three runs in the third and the Astros turned it around with Jose Altuve’s grand slam in the seventh. But Lewis came back late and tied it with an RBI single in the ninth.
Jean Duran (1-1) scored the ninth goalless goal to send the match into extra rounds.
For the Twins, Puerto Rican Carlos Correa scored it 5-0 in one run, and Willy Castro scored it 5-2 in one run.
For the Astros, Venezuelan José Altuve won 4-1 with one run scoring four goals. Dominican Jeremy Peña 4-0. Cuban Yordan Alvarez 4-0 with a set scored by Jose Abreu 3-1 in one set. Honduras Mauricio Dupont 4-2 run score. Puerto Rico Martin Maldonado 3-1.
