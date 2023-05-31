May 31, 2023

Steve Curry’s emotional farewell to Bob Myers, following his departure from the Warriors

Cassandra Curtis May 31, 2023 1 min read

Stephen Curry broke the silence after announcing the departure of Bob Myers, who served as general manager of the Golden State Warriors.

And to whomever owns it ‘chef’ I saw it as a file A staple in the warrior dynasty; Myers will step down on June 30 this year.

“The bottom line is, this job, which I’m at, requires 1,000 percent total commitment. And if you can’t do it, you shouldn’t. That’s the answer to the question why (about him leaving). I can’t do that to our players, Joe Lacob and Peter Gooper. I can’t do it myself.”Myers noted.

Bob Myers would leave after 11 seasons, in which he won two Executive of the Year awards, and four NBA championships, among others; He is also seen as the architect of the Golden State Five Dynasty.

Lyrics by Carey to Myers

after the announcement Steph Curry posted emotional farewell words on social media.

Before the awards and the memories of that race, I remember what I said to you: ‘You better do well! And you did. The GM was great and you did your thing. Forever grateful, friend forever. We’re changing each other’s lives! Enjoy next chapter bro. Thanks Bob!were lyrics ‘chef’ curry.

