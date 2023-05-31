June 1, 2023

Barring a massive change at the last minute, he won’t play there.

Cassandra Curtis May 31, 2023 2 min read

2023-05-31

A few days ago he was warned that this is very difficult Missy RI graduated to Barcelona, ​​as the journalist detailed Fernando Polo to Sports WorldNow, it seems like this is an opportunity for Liu to completely disappear.

This is how Brazilian caller Marcelo Pichler explained: “Lionel Messi is very close to deciding where he will play next season and he must inform the participating clubs in the next few hours that he will not listen to any more offers. Where will he go?” he said.

“Except for an unexpected turn at the last minute, Messi will not play for FC Barcelona,” the journalist confirmed on his Twitter account.

Specifically, he stated that:Messi I have already made the decision. Soon he will tell other interested clubs that he will not be listening to any more offers. Messi has interest from clubs in MLSl Europe And there Arab“.

Pichler said about Barcelona: “FC Barcelona, ​​which does not know for sure if it can integrate it and this does not depend on financial fair play, cannot change this situation.” This means that Barcelona today has no chance to add Messi.

What is clear is that Barcelona His priority is to sign Messi and he will look for a plan to finalize his comeback, although they are not giving him a chance at the moment.

