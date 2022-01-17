LeBron James breaks silence after Vaco Campazzo Nuggets punches the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers suffered a defeat by Facundo Campazzo Denver Nuggets and LeBron James broke the silence with an apology in the 2021-22 NBA.

It seems like an endless story of suffering and anguish. Los Angeles Lakers They are back in season NBA 2021-22 To the mark of less than 0.500 (more losses than wins) and this time it was Denver Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo & Co., Those responsible for hitting the team led LeBron James.

With the intractable Nikola Djokic who scored his eighth hat-trick this season with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in addition to the always valuable contribution of Vaco Campazzo With 9 units and 5 passes, the The Nuggets defeated LeBron and the Lakers Multiply them from 133 to 96.

Among the few wonderful things they experienced in defeat Los Angeles Lakers On January 15th she had 25 points and 9 rebounds LeBron James Like Team California character. Overall, it was a performance that the NBA world criticized for.

Names like Irvine Magic Johnson, a five-time champion with the Lakers, didn’t hesitate to Coming out to criticize the performance of LeBron and the company. James hasn’t been to the media yet The beating given to him by Denver Nuggets and Facundo CampazzoBut he couldn’t resist breaking the silence and apologizing for such a poor performance.

LeBron apologizes for beating the Nuggets and gave him Campazzo in the NBA

National Lakers: I apologize and I promise we will be better! “And it was a message LeBron James on Twitter to break the silence and talk about performance after Facundo Campazzo and his company Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 37 points in the 2021-22 NBA season.