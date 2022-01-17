Rafa Marquez returns to playing for Barcelona

Editorial Mediotiempo

After nearly 12 years, Rafael Marquez He returned to play short in the colors of Barcelona. On this Mexican occasion I played a charity match With some club legends, in order to support Mikkel Valls FoundationHe is responsible for supporting people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

for this charity match face Barcelona legends against the Girona legends In the 44th edition of the Costa Brava Cup, which Girona won 2-0. However, the result passed, as the important thing was to raise a large amount of funds for the enterprise to continue its optimal functioning.

in this occasion, Share Marquez the Tennis Court With historical team players like Serge Bergoan (Current coach of Barcelona B), Juan Carlos, the loveMendieta, Goikoetxea, Jofre Mateu, Luis Garcia and the Saviola Rabbit.

Manga and Jordi Matamala were responsible for Putting the scale in Girona’s favour, While Juan Carlos Unzo (Former Barcelona assistant Luis Enrique) was match playerWhich got a collection that exceeded 30 thousand euros.

Marquez arrives in Barcelona

The Cesar He arrived at Barcelona from Monaco in France, the team he signed in 1999 and won the French Ligue 1, the Cup and the Super Cup with him. Already consolidated as one of the most interesting central defenders in Europe, the Barcelona bought the Mexican signature in 2003 for 5 million euros.

with the Spanish national team Marquez won 4 league titles, 3 Spanish Super Cups and 1 Del Rey Cup. In 2010, his story with the Catalans reached its climax, as he decided to try his luck in the American League, where he wore the colors of the New York Red Bulls for three years.