“Chucky Lozano lump, moron”; Violent criticism in Italy

They bought it for 40 million euros in 2019, making it one of the The five most expensive deals in Napoli historybut the mexican Hirving Lozano did not meet expectations ‘even close’ put it and Criticism is ruthless in Italy, where they consider it “Package” and “The Cursed Inheritance” by Carlo Ancelotti.

No midweek After playing only 20 minutes in the Coppa Italia elimination at home against Fiorentina, he became Chucky Lozano has been the target of criticism from the Italian center 87TV, a television channel with a digital presence covering the daily life of Naples.

“Lozano He was the man who was supposed to be the strong point of Carlo Ancelotti’s management, which has cost €40m a complete fiasco. The Mexican was bought to please the former coach because they did not attend James Rodriguez and It turned out to be an expulsion (cut). They thought they signed a hero sect player and They brought one from the group, without a single memorable goal at the timeAppears in one of the opinion columns of the TV station.

“From hero to moron”; They stopped Chucky

The Mexico World Cup player in Russia 2018, who scored the historic victory over Germany, scored 23 goals in 103 matches with Napoli, but even He is called “the boob” For his violent outbursts and fighting with coaches and behavior.

“His only virtue is to run after the ballThey made him feel like a real star and for more than two years he was no more than an ordinary football player, he disappointed. He is apathetic and does not understand the spirit or demands of Naples. Gattuso sat him down and got tired of scolding him and it seemed like nothing had changed, he had never felt the club shirt.”