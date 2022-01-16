Cuban Bats With Shoulders Of Giants, LIDOM Summary – SwingComplete

Written by Dmilan Milan / @DmilanFrom

Gigantes del Cibao (10-6) defeated Tigres del Lice (7-9) 4-3 to confirm their access to the final for the second year in a row, at their home, in front of their beloved fan Julian Javier Stade.

The Tigers were encouraged by eliminating their loyal rival, Águilas Cibaeñas, but they found a man from Las Tunas named Henry Urrutia He was the inspiration and motivation to put his team once and for all in a final to last.

Three home runs, two doubles and nines, his record to date was 2-4, both in twos, scoring one run and driving in three of the four that his team produced in the long-awaited win. In this way, Urrutia wore the hero’s uniform and was awarded the best player of the match.

In the last two games Henry collected 8-1, his hit rate fell below 0.400, which is something he had throughout Round Robin, it is true that his performance was above many, but Kobe’s quality is more than enough, because in the last decade he has been one of the most consistent hitters At every winter baseball game.

The Tigers started the second half with a home run by Normar Mazara, then added another by Sergio Alcantara in the third frame.

In the same third inning, Henry hit his first double by driving at the speed of Jose Seri, then scored when Marcel Ozuna It was followed by a double sphere to the left.

The scene was set for a close match but the next time he was at bat, Cuban Urrutia found runners at the base and hit another long double to break into the embrace and push Siri and Hanser Alberto.

With a 4-2 game, Tigres made another sixth, to lock in the score that no longer moved, and would secure the Cibao Giants for the second year in a row in the Professional Baseball Final in the Dominican Republic. It was won by Jim Fuller (1-0, 4.76), lost by Brandon Lawson (0-3, 12.46), and saved by Juan Minaya (5).

In the Cuban meeting Yasmani Thomas For Tigres del Licey, he went 0-4 by one stroke and left his hitting average at 0.231.

In the other match of the night, Estrellas Orientales (10-6) beat Águilas Cibaeñas (5-11) 11-4, also confirming his way to the final at home in Tetelo Vargas.

Yamaiko Navarro with a home run and two RBIs, plus Abraham Almonte 5-3, two-doubles, one hit record and two RBIs and Jeremy Peña 3-2 with one inning and two RBIs, overruns the attack with 13 hits and 11 touchdowns.

The sixth win in a row for Estrellas Orientales, which returns to the Ledum Final. The match was won by Samuel Zazueta (2-0), and Christopher Molina lost (0-1, 8.10).

This way the final is decided, tomorrow the stars and giants in a head-to-head match will decide who stays at the top and the place advantage in the final.