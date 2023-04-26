LeBron James and his amazing stats; Not even Michael Jordan has achieved something similar

Great performance LeBron James with Los Angeles Lakerswhich allowed them to obtain a valuable victory over Memphis Grizzlies to go 3-1 in the playoff series NBAthanks to a shot he made in the last second of the game, which allowed him to add a surprising statistic.

According to information from Basketball Reference, the Akron Ohio native has 10 shots at the final buzzer, the same shots that have served to tie or win a game, while no other competitor in the history of the sport has had more than six.





King shone in the victory of the Lakers, who play in the semi-finals of the NBA Conference

Historical view

LeBron James has made more than a few plays, surpassing historical records for his age roommate wilt With 22 points and 20 rebounds, his best in the playoffs.

Chamberlain was the oldest player to record a playoff game of 20 points and 20 rebounds, in 1973, when he was 36 years old. Half a century later, at thirty-eighth, LeBron signed numbers that no one in the Lakers had achieved in days Shaquille O’Neal (2004).





There is still room to be surprised

Does he surprise himself? “Yeah,” he admitted in the post-game conference, flashing a knowing smile. “My teammates told me I hit 20 and 20, and I had no idea. It’s the first time I’ve ever done it in my career, so it’s pretty special, I think,” he added, as happy as exhausted after a giant new effort that brings the Lakers closer to the turn before conference final.

Besides reviewing his historic numbers and the importance of winning to his team, LeBron has shown that he is a unique leader. Far from being arrogant or inconsistent, he admitted he was more excited to see the happy faces of his teammates than to be signed for another game to remember. Austin [Reaves] He told me it was the best experience he had on the basketball court, and being able to participate in such an illusion is very special to me,” 6 shared.





