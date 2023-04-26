Confirmed lineups for the match that could decide the Premier League

This Wednesday, April 26th, starting at 3:00 p.m Spain’s Pep Guardiola, Manchester City player He will face it Arsenal Spaniard Mikel Arteta For the meeting corresponding to the 33rd of Premier Leaguein it Etihad Stadium.

“Citizens” They have come from a very good winning streak and have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Leaguethey have two games less and the possibility of becoming champions depends only on them (they must win all remaining matches), and they are currently in second place with 70 points.

at the same time Arsenal wants to get away from cityIn order to get the league title, which in the event of this trophy escaping, would be a very big disappointment for the team and the fans.

How do Manchester City and Arsenal reach today’s match?

led ones Guardiola They come from beatings Sheffield United 3-0, into the semi-finals of FA cup. Likewise, on the 31st of leadingThey also won, that being 3-1 vs Leicester City.

along with those who lead them Artetafrom a painful last-minute home draw 3-3 against Southampton (last in the table).

The last time the two teams met was on February 15 of this year, a victory for city 3-1 in the 12th round of the current season.

Gabriel Jesus, the ex-Manchester City player who is aiming to be a hero with Arsenal. Peter Powell / Eve

Pep Guardiola analyzes the preview of the Manchester City and Arsenal match

Pep Guardiola I spoke with the press before Wednesday’s decisive duel between Manchester City and Arsenal Although the Spanish coach preferred to use other terms when analyzing the importance of the match in the season.

“It’s really important, but not critical. There are many games to play. It’s good to get to the point this way. After Arsenal’s first round it was hard to think we would be able to be like this, so it’s a very important game.”

On the other hand, Pep did not spare praise for his former assistant and praised his work as Arsenal coach: “It is a team that, since the time of Wenger, has always had Favorite bait to treat the ball and skillful players, but Michael brought it a different dimension. now They are very aggressive They can go to Anfield and be a better transitional player than Liverpool, who have been the best in this aspect in recent years.”

Guardiola gives instructions to Haaland (AP Photo/Jon Super) John Super

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Lineups for the Premier League Final

Manchester city: Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodrygo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Grealish and Haaland. DT: Pep Guardiola





Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdal, Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Sciacca, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli. DT: Mikel Arteta





Schedule and where to see Manchester City vs Arsenal in the US

he Manchester city and the Arsenal They will play on Wednesday, April 26th for the 33rd date Premier Leaguein it Etihad Stadium. It will start at 3:00 PM EST United State It can be followed directly through the peacock.

Read also





Read also

Danny Gill