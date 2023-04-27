Honduran Mauricio Dupont broke the scoring record over a 50-year career with the Houston Astros

2023-04-26
A story written in golden letters Mauricio Dupont In the 2023 season with Houston Astros By tying this Wednesday, April 26, his 20th game by one strike.
See: Mauricio Dubón reveals the ‘cabala’ he uses to tie songs, Altuve tips, and the key to Houston Astros success
The Honduran baseball player’s batting caught fire and set another example in the 1-0 series-winning win against Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 at Tropicana Field. Champions MLB Wake up
What happened and led by the man born 28 years ago in San Pedro Sula entered the history of the franchise. It’s been 50 years since the last Astros player, legendary Bob Watson in 1973, played in 19 straight games before May 1st. Mauricio Dupont Set a new record.
However, the total record stars In history, it was achieved in the 2006 season when Dominican Willy Taveras made the scoring streak in 30 consecutive matches. for a while Mauricio Dupont He has 10 games to go to match the mark and 11 to surpass it.
The catracho had four batters in Wednesday’s game, scoring no runs and his hit came in the top of the fifth inning with one field to center field.
the stars They return to the arena on Friday, April 28th against the Philadelphia Phillies, and that series continues on Saturday and Sunday.
At the moment champions big leagues They finished second in the American League West with 14 wins and 11 losses.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Confirmed lineups for the match that could decide the Premier League
LeBron James and his amazing stats; Not even Michael Jordan has achieved something similar
amazing! eBay Janus reveals that he will sign Rambo de Leon and Albert Ellis to play with Porcinos in the Kings League