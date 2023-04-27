Honduran Mauricio Dupont broke the scoring record over a 50-year career with the Houston Astros

2023-04-26

A story written in golden letters Mauricio Dupont In the 2023 season with Houston Astros By tying this Wednesday, April 26, his 20th game by one strike.

The Honduran baseball player’s batting caught fire and set another example in the 1-0 series-winning win against Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 at Tropicana Field. Champions MLB Wake up

What happened and led by the man born 28 years ago in San Pedro Sula entered the history of the franchise. It’s been 50 years since the last Astros player, legendary Bob Watson in 1973, played in 19 straight games before May 1st. Mauricio Dupont Set a new record.