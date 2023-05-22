La Jornada – In the row with the United States, science supports the Mexican decision to ban genetically modified corn, researcher says

In the GM corn dispute with the United States, the Mexican case is backed by science and will be able to achieve the goal of banning this product if the decision follows “fairness,” says Stephen Drucker, director of the American Alliance for Organic Integrity.

The author of the book altered genes, fake truth, Recently relaunched in Mexico, it explains “how the GMO Food Corporation disrupted science, corrupted governments and deceived the population.” The country can only lose the argument within the North American Trade Agreement if those who decided on the evidence and principles of fairness and wanted to promote GMOs reject it, he points out.

For this book, in 2018, Druker was singled out by the Mexican Academy of Sciences, notably by Francisco Bolivar Zapata, in the book GMOs: Great Benefits, No Harm and No Myths. Since then, the researcher has demanded that the academy retract and offer him an official apology.

In a letter to Zapata in 2019, he said: “My book shows that the GMO adventure relied chronically and decisively on the misrepresentation of facts by scientists and prestigious scientific institutions. His behavior is also another major theme of my book, which is that many scientists who defend GMOs GMOs hate facts and are reluctant to face the evidence.”

In an interview, he specified that some institutions have omitted to provide scientific evidence of the harm caused by GMOs.

It’s not just Monsanto and DuPont that deny these products are harmful, but also reputable regulatory agencies and recognized research institutions, he says.

“I can’t say there’s a conspiracy, but it’s clear that in most countries they have relaxed laws, and the rules on GMOs are relaxed.”

He points out that there have been studies that have proven harmful effects of GM corn on animals, such as the one by Gil-Eric Seralini from 2012. The companies argue that these analyzes are “weak or invalid,” but they have never “proven the safety of GM corn.”, Confirms.

He describes Mexico’s decision to accept genetically modified maize (imports for the livestock sector) as an exception for animals. “I know this can help in the short term, because you don’t have enough to produce. In the future the problem can be solved with food sufficiency.”