La Guiyara Sharks' 3-1 victory over the Dominican Republic in the first date of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series | mix up

the Tiburones de la Guyara beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 by Caribbean Series 2024. In this first match against Tigres del Lece, Venezuela outscored the two-time champion Ledum with both pitching and power. Lawn Depot Garden.

nation 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C H And Venezuela 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 10 1 dominican republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 0

“Up to 12 games of the 2024 Caribbean Series, including Venezuela’s six first-round games, will be enjoyed through the Venevisión Open signal and simultaneously through the Venevisión Play app. The Venevisión network confirmed that the most important baseball show of the year will take place from February 1 to 9 in Miami (USA), a luxurious venue for the Creoles to compete for the country's eighth title.

HOW TO WATCH Venevisión LIVE, Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic for the 2024 Caribbean Series?

Follow the Miami 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series in Venezuela Through the channel vinvision Which is available in services VCI Network, Unicable, TV Zamora, Simple TV, Movistar TV, Supercable, Inter, CANTV. You can also follow the event from the Venevisión Play app.

VCI network channel 3

Unicable Channel 9 Margarita

Zamora Channel 4

Cable channel image 9

Simple TV channel 102

Movistar TV channel 131

CANTV 5 channel

Inter satellite channel 24

Planet cable channel 4

Nettuno channels 6 and 9

Supercable channels 4, 7 and 9

Channels 5 and 6 for Inter

Time, date, location and where to watch the Venezuela vs Venezuela match. Dominican Republic for the 2024 Caribbean Series

hour : 9:30 pm from Caracas

: 9:30 pm from Caracas date : Thursday, February 1, 2024

: Thursday, February 1, 2024 place : José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador (El Salvador)

: José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador (El Salvador) television :Venevision

:Venevision It happened: Caribbean Series 2024

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series