Ozzie Guillén complains of abuse during Marlins homecoming

Tiburones de La Guaira manager, Ozzie Guillén, reported on his social network X that he was mistreated by stadium security, upon his return to the Miami Marlins headquarters.

MIAMI — Ozzie Guillen reported being mistreated by stadium security upon his return to the Miami Marlins' headquarters, LoanDepot Park, for the Caribbean Baseball Series, which began Thursday.

Guillen, 60, is the manager of Tiburones de la Guaira, which won its first championship in 38 years in Venezuela's professional baseball league.

Ozzie Guillén celebrates with his family after winning the title with Tiburones de La Guaira in the LVBP. https://www.lvbp.com/Alejandro van Schermbeek/Edgar Basalo Mussa

“When they treat you like their trash. By [eso es] Why didn't I want to come to this #&$. Marlins safety, you #$%&. In MLB for 40 #$%& years, first Latino World Series manager, @#$. “On the first day of the event, I was screaming at my wife, my family, me and my coach,” Guillén wrote, in English, on his account on the social networking site X (formerly Twitter).

ESPN+ in Spanish LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLB, UFC, boxing, thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more. Subscribe here

He added in Spanish: #$% They are treating you as if they gave me access to this $%#. “I've been through this bullshit #%$. We Venezuelans are good when we're their slaves. They think they're the leader of the world. He finished by saying, 'Chief of security for the Marlins, you clown.'”

Guillen was a three-time All-Star shortstop and won the American League Rookie of the Year award during his 16-season major league career before becoming manager of the Chicago White Sox in 2004.

In his second season, he led the White Sox to end an 88-year drought without winning a World Series, defeating the Houston Astros in the October Classic. Before the 2012 season, as the Marlins were preparing to open their indoor stadium in Little Havana, Guillen signed a multi-year contract with Miami.

Take ESPN everywhere If you want to get the best information from the world of sports, download the application now.

espn.com/app »

But the Venezuelan was fired by the Marlins after they finished last in the National League East Division, with a 69-93 record, in his first season. Although the team's performance was the main reason for his sudden departure, his declaration of admiration for the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro harmed his relations with the huge Cuban community in Miami.

Ozzie Guillén Jr. explained before the match between Tiburones and Tigres del Lece of the Dominican Republic that his father's outburst occurred after a member of the Depot Park security team groped his mother, Ibis Cardenas, during a discussion when the Venezuelan delegation entered the stadium. Facility.

“The Marlins' head of security actually touched my mother and Ozzie. [el coach de pitcheo] “He didn't like Carlos Zambrano very much,” said Guillén Jr., an assistant general manager at the Venezuelan team. “Ozzie was already angry because he had to play here in Miami. We apologize to the organizing committee for Ibis, the Guillén family and the Venezuelan team,” Ozzie Jr. added.

Neither the Marlins nor the Caribbean Baseball Federation wanted to release statements about the incident, but a source from the organizing committee told ESPN Digital that the incident began because Guillén's family, perhaps by mistake, tried to enter through a door without safety equipment. Different from that designated for field staff entry into LoanDepot Park.