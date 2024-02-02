Without Cristiano and with Messi for only 10 minutes, Al-Nassr crushes Inter Miami 6-0

(CNN in Spanish) — Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia achieved a difficult victory over Inter Miami, with a score of 6-0, in a friendly match that raised many expectations because it was supposed to face the legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the end it didn't happen that way.

The match was held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season Cup, a series of duels that serves as Inter Miami's preparation for the new season.

Cristiano did not even appear on the Al-Nasr bench due to the injury that the Portuguese suffered since the week of January 22, but he has already entered the final stage of his recovery.

For his part, Messi played just over 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute of the match, when the score was already 6-0 down. According to Reuters, the Argentine felt discomfort in his back thigh muscles and his participation was in doubt, but he ended up playing the final period of the match.

This match would have been the 37th confrontation between Cristiano and Messi. On 36 previous occasionsThe Argentine achieved 16 victories, while the Portuguese achieved 11 wins and nine draws.

The goals of the match without Cristiano and almost without Messi were scored by Brazilian Anderson Talisca, who scored the hat-trick; One of the Portuguese Otavio, who opened the scoring from the third minute; And two others from the Spaniard, Aymeric Laporte, and the Saudi, Mohamed Maran, respectively.