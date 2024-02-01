At what time and how to watch live on TV and the Internet

(CNN in Spanish) — Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the team where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, and Inter Miami of the United States, Lionel Messi’s club, will meet in a friendly match on Thursday.

The match generated great expectations because it meant the return of the confrontation between Cristiano and Messi, who faced each other 36 times in their careers (16 wins for the Argentine, 11 for the Portuguese, and nine draws).

However, everything indicates that we will not see Cristiano on the field due to the injury that the Portuguese has been suffering since the week of January 22.

Al-Nasr coach Luis Castro He said this Wednesday He added in the press conference before the match that the Portuguese star “is in the final part of his preparations to join the group. We hope that in the coming days he will be able to start team work.”

The last match between Messi and Cristiano was just over a year ago, when Paris Saint-Germain (still with the Argentine there) and Riyad All Star (the best footballers from Al Hilal and Al Nasr) played a friendly match in which the Parisian club won 5-4.

The rivalry between the two football legends goes back to… Champions League semi-final 2007/2008 Between Barcelona and Manchester United.

What time is it and how to watch the match between Inter Miami and Al-Nasr online and on TV?

Inter Miami and Al-Nassr match Friendly before the start of the season It is part of the Riyadh Season Cup.

It will be held next Thursday at the Kingdom Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Depending on which city you are in, the game will be played at this time:

Miami, United States: 1 p.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 3 pm.

Mexico City, Mexico: 12 noon.

Bogotá, Colombia: 1 p.m.

Barcelona and Madrid, Spain: 7 p.m.

Lisbon, Portugal: 6 p.m

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: 9 pm

To watch this pre-season match and all Inter Miami matches, your main option is MLS Season Pass on Apple TVwhich is available to subscribe to More than 100 countries and regionsaccording to Apple.

The other option is free: the match can be watched worldwide (except the US and Canada) on the site DAZN websitefor which you will only need to create an account.