Tomas Angel and his dream of emulating his father in the American League

LAFC continues to get stronger Looking forward to next season of MLS He signed with the son of an American League legend. Colombian Tomás Ángel has become a new signing for the Black & Gold, with the mantra of following in his father's footsteps.

Coming from Atletico Nacional and barely 20 years old, Angel is a promising young man Who scored eight goals last season with the Coffee teamIn addition to six other goals with the Colombian U-20 national team.

“Tommy is a talented and versatile striker, and we have been following him for a long time During his time with Atletico Nacional and the Colombian national teams,” LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said.

Following in his father's footsteps

To the east of the United States, The legend of Juan Pablo Angel was formed in the American League after his time at Aston Villa. With whom he scored 62 goals in six and a half seasons, he arrived in the country. Some thought he would come into retirement like many other great figures who left the Old Continent, but he would be able to leave his mark.

New York was the city that witnessed how Angel never lost his goalscoring instinct by scoring 58 goals In a Red Bulls jersey. His high level in the city of “The Big Apple” allowed him to reach Los Angeles to play for the Galaxy team.

After his departure from the American League years later. He returned as an advisor to LAFC in 2017Although he left years later to be an analyst for Fubo TV and an ambassador for the famous Mercedes-Benz brand.