Kylian Mbappe wants to change the formation of Paris Saint-Germain ... Neymar or Messi will be two victims!

Kylian Mbappe He does what he wants in Paris Saint-Germain. Before renewing it, he promised The footballer will enjoy maximum benefits if he renews with the team And now he seems to want to take advantage of them all.

As mentioned ParisianFrench star Don’t feel free like it should inside the field, Limited to different training They use the French national team, where he feels good. For this, since he enjoys the highest privileges, He will request a change to the eleven that may affect his teammates up front.

Leo Messi or Neymar You can see how One of the two loses their place at the start by Include a midfielder. Mbappe wants to have a striker playing alongside him, thus eliminating the two extremes. And for this they already have the right man: Hugo Eketique. The 20-year-old begins to stand out in the team and Mbappe could see his accession to the field with good eyes.

Given this, l Christopher Galtier He will have no other dispense with one of its stars. Leo Messi started the season very well 11 goals It seems unlikely that he could feel it on the bench, and More with ongoing renewal. once again, Neymar will be the biggest victim of Mbappe’s decision.