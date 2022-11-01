This is how the Apertura 2022 semi-finals of Liga MX Femenil will be played

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 31.10.2022 23:19:24

classic semi-finals. oh Selected crosses in Liga MX Femenil with the National Classic and Royal Classic To determine those who will advance to the Grand Final of Opening 2022.

You will face America and Chivas After passing both of them series. Azulcrimas had no problem eliminating the Zulas With a convincing universality 3-0 left the frontier without prospects. At Eda, Aguila had the lowest advantage and in Volta they finished the elimination with a score of 2-0.

for this part, The Sacred Flock had the opponent that showed the most resistance In the Quarter-finals: blue cross. The light blue fell 1-0 in Eda, but at the Vuelta they did not leave the current champions of the pink circle an easy task and they finished with 1-1 for him 1-2 aggregates For the championship leaders.

Classic Royal

Tigers overwhelmed Toluca. 9-0 was enough To illustrate favoritism for the cats that advanced in the series with a score of 4-0 and at home They had one target party Thanks to 5-0 that ruled the Crimson Elimination.

While Reyads was a little more difficult After Pachuca led in the first leg 2-1, but in Sultanathese benefited from Eva Espejo from the area and They left things quiet with 4-0.

data

Riadas won two of the three Leguela series against Pachuca.

Close 2019 | semi-finals

Opening 2022 | Quarter-finals

Hidalgo’s team has yet to win any women’s league titles After 11 tournaments there is Liga MX Femenil.

Tigres Feminel has always qualified for the semi-finals.

Opening 2017

Close 2018

Opening 2018

Close 2019

Opening 2019

Guardians 2020

Guardians 2021

Opening 2021

Closing 2022

Opening 2022

First time In 58 groups of league in the league feminine who – which One team wins by nine goals. The Diablas and Celestial Join the group Clubs who – which Advance to the leaguebut They can’t win any series in Women.