Knowledge and light Curiosities of Histology – Diario de Xalapa

¿Why do researchers like to study organs?? Because they are complex structures made up of tissue. They perform a specific function, for example, the brain regulates what we do, while the gonads allow the fish to reproduce. Organs have unique structures.

To understand the structure and function of these organs, specialists use histology.

Histology allows us to know the composition of tissues. However, it is an interdisciplinary science that includes different contexts; For example, Explores marine biology which studies the interaction of species with the environment Cellular morphology of gonads in the face of climatic changes, which is useful for assessing conditions suitable for reproduction.

On the other side, In the field of health, histology is involved in the diagnosis of diseases Such as depression, anxiety, Parkinson's disease, etc., where by determining the structural form of brain tissue, and even abdominal and chest organs, changes associated with changing function can be observed.

In another field, such as experimental research, it is possible to analyze whether there is a relationship between behaviors They are disseminated by the people, treatment or organ involved, thus being able to determine whether or not any effect, whether beneficial or harmful, may occur, which may enhance future treatment plans that solve a social problem.

despite of Histological study requires the connection of different specialtiesThis is not easy because it is uneconomical and requires extensive infrastructure as well as specialized personnel. Unfortunately, in our country there is little openness to scientific cooperation due to the absence of histologists, pathologists and other professionals.

In this sense, strategies can be implemented such as: sharing the benefit with society To use histology in clinical diagnosis or in the morphological study of plants and animals. This will allow us to expand interest in different fields to see what other disciplines are doing and feed our research.

* Faculty of Biological and Agricultural Sciences and Institute of Neuroscience, UV