Kevin Alvarez and Domilipa look like a couple at Bad Bunny’s party

are they lovers Kevin AlvarezSide of the You areorPachuca club leaders Captured in the company of the famous tiktoker Domilipa Dominic Elizabeth Reséndez during a first date party bad bunny Aztec Stadium. In a video circulated on social networks, the two could be admired hugging and showing off “New Couple”.
Kevin Alvarez and Domilipa?
After completing your participation in Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexico national team, Kevin Alvarez. He went to Mexico City to enjoy a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer’s concert in the company of his friends. However, during the event, he also spent time with the famous tiktoker, Domilipawho has more than 60 million followers on TikTok and 20 million on Instagram.
The video sparked a series of speculations and theories from the public, who alluded to it The Liga MX footballer maintains a relationship with the creator. Dominique Elizabeth Resendez also attended Qatar World Cup It can be seen in the stands for national team matches.
Although they managed to be on the list of 26 players called up to Tata Martino Playing his first World Cup, Álvarez qualified as “Sweet and bitter” World Championships Well he considered it a great pain to be eliminated in group stage. Kevin was a starter in the duel vs Argentina Lionel Messi.
“It’s kind of bittersweet because It was my first world championship, it’s a dream to be here, to be competitiveBut staying in the group stage is very painful. I trust the Mexicans a lot because I know the quality they haveI don’t think the results are given, but living with many quality players will help us do great things later on,” Kevin Alvarez announced in the mixed area after the match against Saudi Arabia.
