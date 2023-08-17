Kendall Jenner breaks silence about her emotional situation

through a Exclusive to US magazine Harper’s BazaarAnd Kendall Jenner is finally breaking the silence about her current relationship status.

Although the model is 27 years old He did not give details about his new partner. The socialite revealed that in love relationships, Previously, I used to be a “very shy and closed” person, However, that has changed. Because now he confesses love “without blame.”

“I love very much and love without apology. I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight not to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships. I have been like this since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. Follow Jenner.

“I don’t give up on anything. Some people don’t want to meet me at this level. but no problem. I’d rather do that than cut myself off from something and not give it a proper chance.“I confess.

Jenner is part of The 2023 edition of Icons from the popular US publication, Same numbers as doja cat and paul mescal, I intend to go to Matrouh next month.

You may also like: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship is getting stronger

The passionate kiss between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Half a year after rumors of flirtation between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner circulated, The relationship has been confirmed in the public eye yet The couple was caught kissing at Drake’s party At the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA this past weekend.

Although the couple has already been caught hanging out at various events, like Los Angeles Lakers games, as well as music festivals and even the Met Gala, The truth is, this is the first time they have shown affection in public.