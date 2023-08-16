Jennifer Lopez shares the adorable video to wish Ben Affleck a happy birthday

Jennifer Lopez She never lets a day go by without wishing her husband a happy birthday Ben Affleck.

The singer shared a cute video of the couple with her 250 million Instagram followers on Tuesday to mark the occasion.

JLo shares a sweet moment in the car

Gene Show a happy moment between the couple as they sing a song Sam Cook 1960 (what a wonderful world).

Lopez He didn’t need many words to convey to fans the level of connection he shares with him son He simply captioned the short clip with, “Dear Ben…Happy birthday. I love you!”

In the video, the couple looks cozy in matching white crop tops. Jane’s hair is seen blowing in the wind and they sing softly as the windows roll down to enjoy the summer breeze.

JLo’s karaoke night in Capri

The 54-year-old actress and singer was spotted vacationing recently Capri, Italy.

During one of her nights on the island, the singer surprised party-goers at a club with an impromptu karaoke featuring the most famous songs of her career.

The crowd gathers at the bar anema and corewho was delighted with her performance, widely shared the hilarious moment on social media.

Lopez He was seen having dinner earlier that same night at “dawn”It is one of the most famous restaurants on the island.

Yes good Ben Affleck He was not present when he fled to Italythe couple was seen a few days ago enjoying the weather at Hamptons.