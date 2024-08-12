Kate Middleton returns to appear with Prince William at Olympics closing ceremony

Prince William and Princess Kate send a message of encouragement to the British Olympic team. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Social media video highlights support Princess of Wales, Kate Middletonand Prince William to Team GB (a term referring to the group of athletes representing the United Kingdom) has made a huge impact. This message comes at a critical time, before Closing ceremony of Paris OlympicsThe royal couple will join a number of other dignitaries to celebrate the achievements of the British team at the Games.

Princess Kate, who continues her treatment preventive chemotherapyShe appeared beaming in the video as she congratulated the British Olympic athletes. “From everyone watching at home, congratulations to Team GB,” Kate said in her message. Prince William, who appeared in an unusual haircut, added: “Well done Team GB, you have been an inspiration to us all.”

Other notable figures who also took part in the video included the former England football captain, David Beckhamand the presenter Gabby Logan“Welcome Team GB, we are so proud of you, congratulations,” Beckham said. Logan praised the team, saying they had created “memories that will last a lifetime.”

Princess Kate congratulates Team GB in video as she continues her preventive chemotherapy treatment. (Video capture)

The video also featured the participation of rapper Snoop Doggwho was working as a broadcaster on an American radio station NBC During the games, as well as former American runner Michael Johnsonwho collaborates with BBC“The British team did a good job, they did a great job, not as good as ours in the US, but they did a good job,” Johnson commented sarcastically.

This emotional show of support from the royal couple and other public figures comes after a statement from King Charles IIIThe King described all the Olympians as “an inspiration” and highlighted their “exceptional successes” and “raw talent, courage and hard work.”

Prince William highlights the inspiration Team GB is to everyone in an emotional message. (Archive)

he Team GB He had a remarkable performance in this. Paris OlympicsTeam GB won 65 medals, their best tally on foreign soil since London 2012. Despite winning fewer golds than at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, the British team showed their ability in a variety of disciplines, from traditional sports such as athletics and swimming to newer disciplines such as surfing and skateboarding, according to Daily Mail.

Closing ceremony in Stade de France It was an amazing event, with live performances by famous artists such as pop stars. Billie Eilish, legendary rapper Snoop Doggand hollywood actor Tom Cruise Who had a special offer to collect the Olympic flag and transport it to Los Angeles, the next venue for the 2028 Games.