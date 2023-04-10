Virgo, today’s horoscope for April 10, 2023: Take on your opponents

consultation Your horoscope for this Monday And see what are the predictions in love, health and much more.

Virgo, The horoscope tells us that the conjunction of the Sun and Jupiter in your eighth house will allow you to make your position excel in the competitions and negotiations that you have to face, so you should not be afraid of your competitors.

Today’s forecast

The Moon in the 4th House leads you to focus on what you learned in childhood to overcome traumas and patterns in your life that hinder your personal growth. It also leads you to think about who are the people closest to you and how they contribute to your life.

love

Don’t open your heart to just anyone, even if Saturn is in your 7th house. You should carefully choose and consider the person you think is the right person for this moment in your life who will return your attention and show your affection.

Stellar Agenda: Weekly from April 10-16, 2023

health

Changes in temperature can have adverse effects on the respiratory system, so it is important to take care to keep your throat warm when you want to change the environment.

job

Although your future at work is secured, you have the task of keeping the morale of the team of collaborators you work with high who are facing difficulties as a result of the unstable global situation.

money

Take advantage of this day’s mental clarity to make good investments and put your resources where they will generate the most profits. You will have the necessary insight to identify unprofitable companies that will generate more losses than profits. See also Romeo Santos receives the Great Sovereign and leaves the debate on his Dominican Republic

couple expectation

Jupiter in the eighth house indicates the importance of staying together at this time. Your partner is your best ally in building a more secure and stable future in these turbulent times. It’s a good period to evaluate the plans you’ve made together.

Compatibility

Love: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Friendship: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Work: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Sexual energy: good

Tip of the Day

You should take advantage of this day to confront your opponents and get ahead of your rivals, because Cosmos will help you take advantage and get what you want.