The bad moment Raul Gonzalez is having: “I have to be honest with you.”

Be sure that happiness And vision positive Life is one of the traits that stand out most in the personality of the Venezuelan morning show host.America woke up“, which in the face of difficult moments brings him a measure of optimism suffer So kind of Situations. However, the presenter admitted that he is Crossing for days difficult.

Raul Gonzalez is a positive and cheerful person.

Raul Gonzalez Use your account instagram To publish a story in which he speaks openly about what is happening to him Going And how are you brow this Situation.

The story shared by the Venezuelan journalist shows that he lives for a few days difficultAnd, quite the opposite of hiding it, what he did was Out for him suffering And prove it in these difficult moments power From each person to face complex situations.

Raúl González used his Instagram account to send a message to his fans.

“I admit it hasn’t been easy days in many ways. I have to be honest with you,” he wrote. Raul. Although the driver did not give details of what was happening to him, he was honest about how he handled this type of situation before and now. “Before, I would immerse myself in food. The message ended today that my psychological and physical therapy is exercise.” Gonzalez.

The truth is that the Venezuelan continues to maintain integrityand with the outlook group straight aheadready to do brow For any inconvenience shown in a completely different way than that frontal He was used to proving that he had a life correctit is necessary to work on Psychological health all.