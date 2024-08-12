David Copperfield sues for $2.5 million for vandalism of his Manhattan property

The lawsuit filed against Copperfield on Aug. 6 accuses the magician of leaving his unit in a state of “total abandonment” since he abandoned it in 2018. (Pascal Le Segretan/Getty Images/New York Supreme Court)

Illusory David Copperfield He faces a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court Which requires more than $2.5 million To repair damage to a Luxury apartment in New York City Who owns it. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, August 6, by the board of directors of the Galleria Condominium, accuses the famous magician of leaving his unit, located on the 54th floor of the building, in a “completely abandoned” state and in dangerous and unsanitary conditions, since he abandoned it in 2018.

According to the Sovereignty Council, the damages amount to millions not only to the restoration of the Copperfield unit, but also to repair the impact on neighboring units and the building as a whole. David, 67, bought the apartment in 1997 and transferred ownership to Sky Tower, a Nevada-registered shell company he owns, the following year.

The damages claimed include wide-ranging issues such as water damage, affecting both the Copperfield unit, neighboring units, and the building as a whole (New York Supreme Court)

The council alleges that the apartment, which was previously in pristine condition, now shows extensive damage throughout its structure, from the carpet and walls to the ceiling and bathtub. Additionally, photos have been included in the lawsuit to illustrate the extent of the damage.

A Copperfield representative declared that the whole mess was just an insurance claim against the modern magician who is considered one of the best in his field. The photos included in the complaint do not reflect the current condition of the apartment.“This is a judicial matter and will be resolved in court,” he added.

David Copperfield transferred ownership of his apartment to a Nevada corporation in 1998, after having purchased the unit in 1997 (New York Supreme Court)

The council says the damage goes beyond cosmetic. According to them, the unrepaired damage to the unit is so severe that it has caused deterioration that it will require millions of dollars in investment to repair. They documented extensive damage such as unrepaired water damage, which architects described as serious.

The Galleria Condominium Board of Trustees hopes the court will force Copperfield to “address the dangerous, unacceptable and unsanitary conditions” of his unit and provide millions in damages, not only for the restoration of the magician’s unit, but also for necessary repairs to neighboring units and the building.

A representative for Copperfield stated that the photos in the lawsuit do not reflect the current condition of the apartment and that the case will be resolved in court (New York Supreme Court).

At the beginning of the year, Copperfield He faced new sexual assault allegations, which surfaced on the same day he expressed support for the movement. #Me too On Twitter. Copperfield described the initiative as “decisive and long overdue,” but also spoke of how his “life was turned upside down” when he was previously charged.

According to reports from Wrap, Britney Lewis She claimed that Copperfield drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was 17, during a fashion show in which the illusionist was a judge in 1988. Lewis explained that Copperfield invited her to one of his shows in California, asking her grandmother, Patricia Burton, for permission to come along for the ride.

Lewis claimed that Copperfield invited her to one of his shows, drugged her with alcohol and then sexually assaulted her, forcing her to write a letter saying she was fine (Infobay)

This is not the first time Copperfield has been embroiled in sexual assault allegations. In 2007, he faced similar lawsuits, though the case was ultimately dismissed. Lewis said she discussed what happened with her best friend from high school, her husband, her ex-husband, and Burton.

She said that after one show, she noticed Copperfield pouring something into his drink while they were at the bar. “I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’” said Lewis, who said he passed out after a few sips. “He said, ‘Oh, I’m just joining in,’” said Lewis.

In 2007, David Copperfield faced similar sexual assault charges, though the case was eventually dismissed (Infobae)

Lewis added that when she regained consciousness, she discovered that Copperfield was undressing her and kissing her. According to his testimony, he lost consciousness again when Copperfield began moving underneath him. She woke up the next morning and Copperfield assured her that “nothing happened” because “she was a minor.” Additionally, Copperfield allegedly forced her to write a letter saying she was fine after the incident.