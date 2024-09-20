September 20, 2024

Laura Richardson argues for a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela after Maduro’s election fraud.

Winston Hale September 20, 2024 3 min read
Laura Richardson argues for a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela after Maduro’s election fraud (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

General Laura RichardsonChairman US Southern CommandThis Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of Washington and its allies Diplomatic solution Politics for the crisis in Venezuela after the election fraud committed by Nicolás Maduro.

During the event at the home of Colombian Ambassador to the United States Daniel García-Pena Jaramillo, Richardson highlighted his country’s cooperation with governments in the region, particularly Colombia.Democratic team” works for regional stability.

The US official emphasized that the situation in Venezuela has had disastrous consequences in the region. mass exodus and affect the security of neighboring countries.

What happened in Venezuela has hit the region hard for years, causing millions of people to flee. We continue to work as part of the global ‘Democracy Group’ to support a diplomatic and political solution for Venezuela.Richardson said.

Government of Joe Biden Venezuela has maintained close cooperation with its Latin American allies to resolve the crisis, always betting on a peaceful and diplomatic solution that would end Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship.

The head of the US Southern Command has stressed that the situation in the Caribbean country has had catastrophic consequences in the region, causing mass evacuations and affecting the security of neighboring countries.

The US administration has strongly supported the Venezuelan opposition and condemned the actions National Election Council Venezuela has declared Maduro without releasing voting records, raising doubts about the legitimacy of his re-election.

Last Tuesday, the Secretary of State, Anthony BlinkenHe held a meeting with the former candidate of the opposition party Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and with Maria Corina MachadoHe promised to continue supporting the cause of democracy in the country.

At the meeting, Blinken reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the United States Return to democracy in Venezuela.

Maduro’s declaration after the July election was viewed with skepticism both inside and outside the country. The Democratic Unity Platform (PUD)Led by Machado, it won Gonzalez UrrutiaExiled in Spain for protesting judicial and political persecution.

Meanwhile, Machado has insisted that Urrutia be sworn in as president on January 10, even as he tries to stay in power.

Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken held a meeting with former opposition candidates Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado, who pledged to continue supporting the cause of democracy in the country (EFE/ Ronald Peña R)

The PUD standard bearer issued a statement in Madrid this Thursday in which he clarified that he was not forced. Government of Spain Must be transferred and granted asylum in this country.

“I was not coerced by the Spanish government or Ramon Santos, the Spanish ambassador in Venezuela,” says Edmundo González’s statement, adding that “various versions have been given of alleged coercion by Spanish government officials.”

The opposition leader insists that all arrangements for his transfer were “supervised and facilitated directly by Spain’s foreign minister.” JOSE MANUEL ALABAREZI ensure my well-being and freedom of decision at all times.

Diplomatic efforts were aimed solely at facilitating my exit from the country without exerting any pressure on me.Me”, says the Venezuelan presidential candidate who was recognized as the elected president of his country in the European Parliament this Thursday.

(REUTERS)

“With this clarification, I would like to clear up any doubts or misunderstandings regarding the nature of my transfer and reiterate my gratitude to the Spanish authorities for their support and commitment to the protection of human rights,” the statement concludes.

The statement comes after Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship pointed out that the opposition had signed a document in which he recognized Chavismo’s victory in the July 28 elections, on the one hand.

(with information from EFE)

