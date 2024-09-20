September 20, 2024

Target Is Closing Stores In September: These Are The Stores That Will Go Forever

Zera Pearson September 20, 2024 2 min read

Many retail chains are closing their stores in different locations, such as Target, which recently announced that Construction closes at Ravenswood Mall in East Palo Alto Scheduled for next Saturday, September 28th.

One reason retailers are making the decision is the poor performance of their stores due to high inflation that has slowed consumer spending for a year.

but, News of Target’s closure has raised concerns among consumers, especially Hispanics. Those who live near this store and rely on the establishment for daily shopping and pharmaceutical care.

Faced with residents’ expectations, East Palo Alto Mayor Antonio Lopez declared: “We have an economic plan to find a solution. We are working with the mall owner to ensure the space is filled with a new store that also includes a pharmacy.

For his part, and given the great impact of Target’s announcement, Councilor Ruben Aprica also spoke and pointed out that although this closure will affect many citizens, “companies have complete autonomy. We can’t force them to stay and we can’t control who occupies the space.He pointed out that the local government should not interfere in the decisions of private companies.

The council member also pointed out that the rapid rise in rents will be one of the reasons for the closure of many shops in the town. Because it prevents stores from maintaining competitive prices and stable customers. Looking for more affordable products and services?

