Carlos Otero explains what happened with Misha

After Misha’s anger in “El Toro Loco Show”When he got angry and ended up leaving the show when they criticized him for his trips to Cuba, Cuban host Carlos Otero, one of the attendees, explained what happened to the reggaeton singer.

Although at first, as a result of the part that the singer shared on his networks, it was believed that the meeting was with Otero, In fact, the main confrontation was with the broadcaster Rosie Iglesias..

However, Otero turned to his YouTube channel. Charles’ watch Let’s say what happened. The presenter said that before recording the program he asked what they were going to talk about with Micha and they told him that it was about his new album and he added: “Micha is currently trending because of all the statements he has made recently (…) “He was talking about his position regarding Cuba.”

Otero made it clear that he had no problem with the misha.who greeted each other affectionately, outside and in front of the camera, even joking with the reggaeton singer.

“Let me clarify something that I think I should clarify first. “El Toro Loco Show” is not my show, I am there as a guest, and I must respect the production guidelines of this show. (…) I didn’t want to sit at the table, I’ll be honest with you, I’m not interested in sitting at the table if “El Micha” is asked about things about Cuba, because this is already widely used by other presenters and through other platforms and other interviews that he has already done.

However, the host wanted to ask the reggaeton singer a question he had never been asked before about what was happening, and wanted to know if he had to make any concessions with the Cuban dictatorship in order to be able to enter the island, to which the singer replied in the negative.

“There are many people who see the headlines on the platforms without really seeing the content, without really knowing what happened, and they start pouring out hate.The broadcaster added: “Some of the words of encouragement agree with what Misha did, and others do not.”

“The clips that have been uploaded look like a hellish battle between me and El Micha, which it really wasn’t.But well, those were the headlines and everyone got hooked on that story. I wish everyone had watched the show so they could see what the whole process was like and what El Micha’s whole situation was like and our situation as hosts of the show. I’ve been invited to a few shows and I’ve never asked what they were going to ask me, never, When I want to go to a show, it’s because I’m going to answer the questions they’re going to ask me.“I do not set limits to the talks and I do not put any obstacles,” Carlos Otero stressed.

Otero said in his statements that He was very surprised by Misha’s attitude.Especially since he had never reacted this way before in similar interviews.

After Misha’s reaction Opinions were divided on the networks.While some expressed their support for the reggaeton player, others made it clear that they disagreed with his statements and the way he left the show.