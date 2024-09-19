George Harrison’s widow speaks about the former Beatle: ‘I didn’t notice the effect he had on his friends’

Olivia Harrison reflects on George Harrison’s spiritual influence on her music (Dave Bennett/Getty Images)

George Harrison’s widow reflects on former Beatle’s spirituality And provides details about the upcoming deluxe edition of his album. living in the material worldwhich will be celebrated 50th Anniversary this year.

In a recent interview, Olivia Harrison She revealed intimate aspects of her late husband’s spiritual life, and highlighted how it influenced her music.

The widow shared a message saying, Harrison wrote to his mother in 1968, During stay The Beatles In India with Maharishi, where he expressed his desire to achieve “Full self-realization“

George Harrison’s widow shares intimate details of her life with the former Beatle (Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“George had wisdom, and he was honest.Olivia has spoken out in defense of her husband’s honesty and faith in the face of criticism he has received for the spiritual content of his songs.

He praised the fact that this lifestyle is not currently seen as something strange: “Nowadays, people are more open, and the world has changed in the way it looks at meditation or all this personal assistance.”

50th Anniversary Edition living in the material world It will be released on November 15 via Dark Horse Records/BMG. The album was originally released in 1973, and has been completely remixed from the original tapes by Paul Hicksunder the supervision of Olivia and danny harrisonOh son of a musician.

Olivia and Dhani Harrison, the couple’s son, oversee the re-release of the iconic 1973 album (Vinny Zoffanti/Getty Images)

This special edition will be available in various formats, including LP, CD, and a limited Super Deluxe Edition. 5000 units worldwide.

The most complete edition will include the album on high-quality double vinyl, two CDs with 12 unreleased early versions of each song on the album, a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos mix and 5.1 surround sound, and a 7-inch single with one unreleased song.

Among the new features is a demo of theBright Life for Me (Sailing Away Raymond)“, in cooperation between George Harrisonband members and Ringo Starr Which finally appeared on the album Ringo to Star.

In addition, audio versions of “Give me love (Give me peace on earth)“And”Don’t make me wait too long“

A deluxe edition of “Living in the Material World” will celebrate its 50th anniversary (George Harrison)

living in the material world Khalifa was famous all things must pass Harrison continued his commercial success as a solo artist.

The single “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” reached number one on the charts, displacing “my dear“For paul mccartneyThe album was also cancelled. red rose highway McCartney took the top spot and stayed there for five weeks.

Olivia Harrison She remembers listening to “Give Me Love” on the radio constantly before she met George.It was a positive song. I felt very in tune with George and his music at the time.“I started meditating and going to conferences. That was the soundtrack to the experience I was having,” he commented. It was perfect for me.“

The musician has defended his spirituality in the face of criticism (Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Despite the album’s success It has faced criticism for its more explicit spiritual content.Olivia claims that George knew about this, but didn’t care.

“He knew there was something up whether you liked it or not.“There were certain things you probably didn’t want to hear, but This did not deter him.He asked himself: How can you balance this amazing material life with something like an inner life that cultivates wisdom?

Olivia also mentioned that George’s confidence in recording the album was boosted by the album’s success. Bangladesh Concert, The charity event he organized a year before the sessions began. living in the material world.

“He never imagined he could pull something like this together. He was never a leader. He didn’t realize how much influence he had on his friends.“He commented.

The Concert for Bangladesh boosted George Harrison’s confidence and cemented his lead in recording ‘Living in the Material World’ (Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Danny Harrison, son of George The project’s co-producer expressed his happiness, saying: “Finally, we are pleased to present to you the 50th anniversary package for living in the material world to George Harrison. For those discovering this album for the first time: This album is released in service and with deep love for all of our brothers and sisters around the world who inhabit this binary system we live in called Earth.

50th Anniversary Reissue of living in the material world Promising to offer fans a fresh perspective on this influential album, celebrating the musical and spiritual legacy of George Harrison.