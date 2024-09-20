Bayern Munich have three Tigres players in their sights

The former Dutch footballer is an ambassador for Bayern Munich and during his visit to Monterrey he told ESPN that he is closely following the development of Tigres’ youth players.

Former Dutch player Roy MackayAmbassador Bayern MunichHe revealed that they have three players from Tigers In goal and will be noticed in the youth cup that will be organized by the German club.

“Last year we had Isaias Galvan, and I think he’s currently playing for the under-23 team. Tigers And last year we had Luis Patricio Gomez, if you will, the goalkeeper, and Luis Ibarra, the winger who I think is now in the under-19 team. Tigers.

“We will see them tomorrow while I am here, I hope I can see them in training, we have to take advantage of my stay here to visit them and talk to them a little bit,” he said in an interview with the channel. Espen.

Roy Makaay revealed that Bayern Munich is following the work of the Tigres players. Espen

The former striker, who is in Nuevo León and who shares his work specifically before the Youth Cup, said that Luis Patricio Gomez is the element that has given him the most following and that they want to keep him under observation even in later editions of the tournament. Bayern Munich.

“For example, Patricio Gomes, the goalkeeper, also did it last year, and we have invited him for next year as well, if he can come in the end, you never know, because he is still old enough.

“I think Saturday’s tournament is for the under-17s and the under-19s and the goalkeeper has done that,” he added. “Next year he has another year to play, he did that last year too, we want to see him another year.” Mackay.

Gomez currently plays for the Cats’ U19s, while Luis Ibarra is part of the same team and Isaias Galvan is part of the U23s.

Roy Makaay pointed out that when youngsters participate in this type of competition, they have the opportunity to be watched by different European clubs, and some actually have the option of joining a club on the Old Continent.

“On Saturday we have the Bayern Youth Cup final in Mexico, where eight teams are in the final and I and some of them will choose the top 10 players on Saturday.

These ten will represent Mexico Next month is the World Final in Germany, with Mexico, Argentina, USA, India, Korea, Rwanda, Nigeria and two teams from Germany taking part, and from that tournament the best player in next month’s Grand Final automatically gets a place in the FC Bayern Munich World Cup, a project I coach every summer.” Mackay.