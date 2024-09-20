September 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Fernando Carrillo was ridiculed after he made a fool of himself on VTV.

Fernando Carrillo was ridiculed after he made a fool of himself on VTV.

Lane Skeldon September 20, 2024 2 min read


politeness

Fernando Carrillo has been in the eye of the storm lately, especially for his defense of Nicolás Maduro, which has led to a significant drop in his followers and a wave of criticism directed at him. This uproar has prompted him to respond strongly, publishing several videos in which he defends himself against the accusations and attacks he has received. However, he has decided to stay away from social media for some time.

by: New York Journal

The Venezuelan has made a triumphant comeback, but it has been fraught with controversy. He announced the release of his new song “Obsesionado,” which was not well received and sparked a storm of reactions from his critics. Rather than being praised, the song seems to have fueled controversy about his public persona. Their status has highlighted how polarizing artists are in their political context, and how their positions can affect their careers and their relationships with the public.

“Veer is back. You’ve already heard OBSESSED on @spotify @applemusic @youtube. We’ll be shooting the music video in Venezuela soon… come with me. Remember that those who say they hate you are just secret admirers who can’t understand why so many love you,” was the message accompanying their interview with him.

You can read the full note at New York Journal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Carlos Otero explains what happened with Misha
3 min read

Carlos Otero explains what happened with Misha

September 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon
George Harrison’s widow speaks about the former Beatle: ‘I didn’t notice the effect he had on his friends’
4 min read

George Harrison’s widow speaks about the former Beatle: ‘I didn’t notice the effect he had on his friends’

September 19, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Orlando Bloom follows in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Chris Hemsworth by joining cryotherapy
5 min read

Orlando Bloom follows in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Chris Hemsworth by joining cryotherapy

September 19, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Bayern Munich have three Tigres players in their sights
2 min read

Bayern Munich have three Tigres players in their sights

September 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Two models flew around the moon; scientists have just revealed how it went and how it could affect astronauts
5 min read

Two models flew around the moon; scientists have just revealed how it went and how it could affect astronauts

September 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Social network X has appointed legal representatives in Brazil.

September 20, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Laura Richardson argues for a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela after Maduro’s election fraud.
3 min read

Laura Richardson argues for a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela after Maduro’s election fraud.

September 20, 2024 Winston Hale