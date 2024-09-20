Fernando Carrillo was ridiculed after he made a fool of himself on VTV.





Fernando Carrillo has been in the eye of the storm lately, especially for his defense of Nicolás Maduro, which has led to a significant drop in his followers and a wave of criticism directed at him. This uproar has prompted him to respond strongly, publishing several videos in which he defends himself against the accusations and attacks he has received. However, he has decided to stay away from social media for some time.

by: New York Journal

The Venezuelan has made a triumphant comeback, but it has been fraught with controversy. He announced the release of his new song “Obsesionado,” which was not well received and sparked a storm of reactions from his critics. Rather than being praised, the song seems to have fueled controversy about his public persona. Their status has highlighted how polarizing artists are in their political context, and how their positions can affect their careers and their relationships with the public.

“Veer is back. You’ve already heard OBSESSED on @spotify @applemusic @youtube. We’ll be shooting the music video in Venezuela soon… come with me. Remember that those who say they hate you are just secret admirers who can’t understand why so many love you,” was the message accompanying their interview with him.

