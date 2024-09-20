Social network X has appointed legal representatives in Brazil.

The lack of legal representation in Brazil was one of the reasons why the Supreme Court ordered X to close in the country last month (Reuters/Jorge Silva)

Social Network Management She appointed lawyers to represent her in the country.nearly three weeks after a top judge ordered internet service providers to block access to the platform in Latin America’s largest country.

Report X Judge Alexander de Moraes It appointed legal representatives on Wednesday, according to a document. But Moraes, who blocked access to the platform after its billionaire owner refused to remove certain accounts for alleged misinformation and appoint legal representatives, responded that the company had not proven that lawyers were acting on its behalf, and told him he had 24 hours to provide evidence.

Appointing legal representatives could bring X closer to being re-established in Brazil, Moraes and Musk have been fighting for months over court restrictions. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the agency. Bloomberg.

British News Agency Reuters For his part, he noted that X’s lawyers in Brazil, Andre Zonaro and Sergio Rosenthal, warned him that the platform would provide legal representation to the STF “very soon.”

Alexandre de Moraes, judge of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

In April, Musk vowed to defy orders from Judge Moraes, who is leading a legal campaign against hate speech and fake news, to suspend certain accounts in the country. The billionaire accused the judge of censorship, while Moraes opened a criminal investigation against Musk, accusing him of spreading misleading information.

The Brazilian newspaper said on Thursday morning: Folha de San Paolo X reportedly began implementing Moraes’ orders to delete some accounts. A Supreme Court spokesman declined to confirm this information.

next to, The platform, formerly known as Twitter, suddenly became functional again for Brazilian users this week. After the automatic update changed the way it routes traffic, the country’s Internet Service Providers Association said Wednesday.

Moraes said a change in its network provider after the ban had caused the error, an X spokesperson said late Wednesday. “Involuntary and temporary restoration of service for Brazilian users.”

(With information from Bloomberg and Reuters)