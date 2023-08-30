Karol G and Tiësto face lawsuit for copyright infringement – Metro Puerto Rico

Interpreters Carol G and Tiesto A lawsuit was filed against them in the Al Jazeera Federal Court alleging copyright infringement of the musician and composer Renee Laurenti.

The Cuban musician asserts in the lawsuit that the song “don’t be shy” performed by both accusers has significant similarities with their pieces “It’s different”Created and published in the year 2000.

Llorente is asking the court to award damages, copyright infringement, intellectual theft, and moral and monetary rights in the amount of $46.5 million.

“The plaintiff possesses sufficient evidence, direct and circumstantial, including expert testimony, to persuade the court and jury to reach this conclusion, by way of comparison. The Defendants had access to the plaintiff’s work, which had been in existence since 30 May 2000, and in view of the considerable similarities, including the almost identical arrangement of the musical notes, it must be assumed that one copied the other.read the suit.

The lawsuit calls for Llorente to recover all defendants’ damages for the infringement of his copyrighted musical compositions, including those whose names or identities have yet to be determined, and to prevent the defendants from further infringement.

In his lawsuit, the musician proves that the defendants violated his copyrights on multiple occasions by performing concerts from which they benefited financially. Karol G’s concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico on November 27, 2021 was noted, where he performed “Don’t Be Shy” in front of 35,000 people.

The letter said that last March, the Colombian interpreter had performed at concerts in Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Similarly, performances by Tiesto in past years at Central Park in San Juan and the Puerto Rico Convention Center are noted.

“The Plaintiff created his piece Something Different with a unique set of note arrangements, the original product of his inspiration and intellectual creative work. However, the Defendants, through their acts of infringement, misappropriated their copyrighted work,” the lawsuit states.

Also accused are Timo Prunella, Jonas David Cropper, Yoshi Brin, Atlantic Records, Cobalt Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Bros. Records, and several unspecified individuals and companies.