They have sued Karol G for plagiarizing a collaborative song with DJ Tiesto

Cuban-American musician and composer Rene Llorente filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Colombian urban singer Carol J. accused of plagiarism in the song “Don’t Be Ashamed”, which was produced DJ Tiestobefore the US District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

According to the judicial document issued by the authorities, the artist was sued for “violating the rights of the copyright holder and intellectual theft with regard to the original song that was composed in 1998 and is titled: Something Different by Rene Llorente“.

Therefore, the plaintiff requested that the defendants be compelled to do so Pay three million dollars “Because of his psychological suffering, humiliation, damage to his reputation and disgrace.”

Through detailed analysis of the musical, lyrical and structural elements of both songs, this was determined There are undeniably great similarities She emphasized the lawsuit document filed before the court.

“In the artistic realm, ‘coincidences’ are highly unlikely. Therefore, Any derivative analogy entirely is pure plagiarism“Copying, plagiarism, infringement of the rights of the copyright holder, or copyright infringement,” the document added.

According to the report, there are “distinctive melodic elements, harmonic progressions, and harmonic and lyrical structures that testify to this.” Direct relationship between both authors“.

In this context, the text concludes that there is “substantial evidence for this.” Support claims of copyright infringement and plagiarismUnauthorized use, distortion of the work, and moral and financial damages.



On June 23, during the third edition of the Tu Música Urbano Awards, the Colombian received Best Crossover Song Award for "Don't Be Ashamed" Along with eight other awards.

Karol G released his latest album “Mañana ser bonito (Bichota Season)” on August 11, coinciding with his US tour that kicked off the day before in Las Vegas and He took it across major stadiums in the country.