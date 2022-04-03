Elizabeth Gutierrez celebrates 43 years with the best company

Elizabeth Gutierrez Celebrated 43 years surrounded by the best company, although there is no track for William Levy. The actress and model did a part of her birthday celebration better than ever, showing that the years don’t pass her by.

since William Levi He announced his divorce from Elizabeth Gutierrez, and after a short time the post was deleted, the couple did not stop appearing in the public eye. Although it was not discussed again, it seems that things are not very good between the actors.

While William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez choose to maintain a healthy relationship for the benefit of their joint children, the actress may not be interested in anything else with the model, because while she was partying with friends and family, The hero of the novel “Café con aroma de mujer” did not appear at his celebration.

This is how Elizabeth Gutierrez celebrated her 43rd year

Last Friday the first of April Elizabeth Gutierrez celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by the best company. The model was spotted in a green dress that highlighted her enviable personality accompanied by gold jewellery.

The celebration was filled with fun moments, food and lots of toast, as the actress and her friends bragged about through their Instagram profiles. Elizabeth Gutierrez also shared a series of videos in which she was seen with a dear friend who was also on her birthday.

The model also featured another of the most important women in her life and commented: “Look at this woman’s beauty, without her I don’t know what I’d do. My beautiful Delicia, I love you.”