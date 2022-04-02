This is the special reason why Marco Antonio Solis never cuts his beard

the singer Marco Antonio Solis The 62-year-old is one of the Latin artists who has been able to cross the border of Mexico to achieve success with his music internationally. That is why today his face is known in all latitudes of the world and his beard has become a registered trademark.

The truth is that from the beginning Marco Antonio Solis He retains his long hair and long beard as well as his passion and talent for music. It has been said on more than one occasion that Bucky secured his beard with more than 10 million pesos because it was so important in his life.

over time, Marco Antonio Solis He has been rejuvenating and changing his appearance on stage, but continues to maintain his beard to this day. In an interview with the press, Bucky admitted the real reason why he never took off.

Marco Antonio Solis. Source: TERRA Archive

“Once you let your facial hair grow, you should never take it off,” Marco Antonio Solis said regarding his beard, later adding that he and his wife, a Cuban model, Kristi Solis They really like how it looks on their face and the special touch it gives to their looks.

Marco Antonio Solis and his wife Kristi. Source: TERRA Archive

in this days, Marco Antonio Solis He continues his international tour and has just launched his own tequila line called ‘Tesoro Azul’ which he promotes on social networks and at ‘Mansión Solis’ the luxury hotel he has with his family in Morelia, Mexico.