April 2, 2022

This is the special reason why Marco Antonio Solis never cuts his beard

Lane Skeldon April 2, 2022

the singer Marco Antonio Solis The 62-year-old is one of the Latin artists who has been able to cross the border of Mexico to achieve success with his music internationally. That is why today his face is known in all latitudes of the world and his beard has become a registered trademark.

The truth is that from the beginning Marco Antonio Solis He retains his long hair and long beard as well as his passion and talent for music. It has been said on more than one occasion that Bucky secured his beard with more than 10 million pesos because it was so important in his life.

