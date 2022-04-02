Miss Universe 2021 is gaining weight and the organization says: “Stop the bullying”

In December 2021, India’s representative, Harnaz Kaur Sandhu, was 22 years old Miss Universe crownedShe became the third Indian woman to receive this crown after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

Months later, the absolute comments turned into bullying, after his recent appearance at Lakme Fashion Week, one of the highlights in his home country, where you can see a small belly that, many say, could be pregnancy.

Comments got out of hand, since she also, in some photos, looks a bit more plump than she did during the Miss World contest in December.

In every photo posted, the controversy is gaining so much power that some critics are asking for the tiara to be removed while others support the silhouette that the model also wears.

even some Entertainment sites have been compared With former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who faced a similar situation when she was Miss Universe.

Faced with such a situation, the organization came forward to defend it, demanding that it stop bullying the beauty queen. The founder, “#Stopbullying”, wrote in a blog post during her visit to India that she did not like any disrespect or hateful comments.

Some network users express themselves in favor of including the diversity of bodies and advocate for Harnaaz. The truth is, it looks beautiful.

Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which El Nacional belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that advances democratic values, independent journalism and freedom of expression in Latin America through the quality journalism of our hearings.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to keep going and make sure that uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read stays at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!