Why does the song “El gran varón” spark controversy among the LGBT+ community?

The LGBT+ community has two opinions about the “great man”.

It was in 1989 when the sound started the great man to Willy Colon, A song that reflects a stigmatized and controversial topic from the 80s and 90s.

Since its release, it has become common to hear it everywhere, from celebrations to public transportation. However, for many years, and to this day, talking about it still divides opinions AIDS.

In the LGBT+ community, there are members who claim the song is a national anthem, while others state that it can spark rejection towards people with AIDS; It has been mentioned that he can pitch Serum phobia.

According to the Royal Spanish Academythe Serum phobia It is defined as “an aversion to people infected with HIV.” Therefore it can be considered Fear, rejection, or discrimination toward people with HIV.

This discrimination can manifest itself in different areas, whether in work, health or social matters. It is mainly based on biases and lack of information about the transmission and treatment of the virus.

in other words, Serum phobia It contributes to the stigma and marginalization of people living with HIV, which negatively affects their quality of life.

Part of the LGBT+ community believes that the song “The Great Man” could cause serum phobia. Credit: Cuartoscuro

Besides being the salsa that is danced at all parties, the song he is talking about caused it to be censored on some radio stations during its premiere; Despite this, it was a huge success that made it one of her most popular singles.

written by Omar Alfano Performed by Salsero Willy Colón, the song tells the story of Simon, Don Andrés’s son, who goes to study in New York. On a surprise visit, Don Andrés discovers that his son is a transgender person who is also infected with HIV/AIDS.

In an interview with the portal Until nowThe writer admitted that there is a real story behind the song, inspired by a friend of his who died of AIDS in the late 1980s.

“It’s based on a true story from a friend who studied with me in high school. After a while, I learned about his drama.

“He was bullied a lot and couldn’t come out of the closet because in the ’60s and ’70s, declaring himself gay was something only a hero would do,” he added.

The Great Man was inspired by a close friend of the author. Credit Willie Colon/Facebook

The song is generally a true story, the only fictitious thing is Simon’s name, because according to the author he changed it to protect his identity. “Simon is the only fictitious part of the rest of the story that is faithful to reality,” he explained.

“The time also corresponds to that era: it was the summer of 1986,” she wrote the great man He added: “While my friend was dying of AIDS, the patient was in bed number 10 and had no escape.”

In addition to talking about a topic that was practically taboo, the mix of tragedy, poise and reality earned the record a gold and platinum record. While on Billboard’s main Latin music charts, it reached No. 23 and No. 50.

Although it was not the first song to talk about social issues at that time, the author himself considered it so “The great man is Pedro Navaja’s cousin.”Today it is known and appreciated for its cultural and social influence. Furthermore, due to its boldness and relatable themes, it has been included in many influential compilations and playlists in Latin music history.