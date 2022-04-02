Adamari Lopez ‘in love’, reveals she’s in a relationship and leaves Tony Costa behind

Much has been said about the love life of Adamari Lopez From Breakup with Tony Costawho has been with him for 10 years.

It’s been for a few months Related to different celebrities Like Adrián di Monte, Cristian de la Fuente and even his partner from “TodayNacho Lozano.

It was said that he was Dating a “mysterious man” With whom he was seen at a party and from that moment a series of rumors began.

More than a year after her separation from her father, AlaaNow, it seems Puerto Ricans, yes He decided to give himself another chance at love.

According to my driversGossip does not like“, Javier Siriani and Elista Berstein, confirmed that the driver She is very happy with her new partner.

Former drivers pointed out that Adamari in addition to being Adoresfull and found happiness In this new phase of his life.

“If Tony already has her own bichota, Adamari López already has her own bichota. Ladies and gentlemen, She is so happy “She’s in love and sees if she’ll ditch Telemundo because she can’t take it anymore,” said the Argentine.

While Berstein praised that the actress gives herself another emotional opportunity, because for her she is the Spanish dancer. I looked for a replacement very quickly after their separation.

“But it’s good that she’s in love. Tony was quick and asked for solace, it’s good that she really gave her match,” said the host.

A few days ago, Ada spoke about her emotional situation after being asked about the relationship between her ex-girlfriend Tony and Evelyn Beltran and confirmed that her daughter Alaa is the most important thing for her.

“I’m not looking for anything, but I can probably tell you that I’m not right now [lista] And I walk out the door and meet someone who makes me feel something I wasn’t expecting and from minute to minute everything changes.”

