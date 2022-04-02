April 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Adamari Lopez 'in love', reveals she's in a relationship and leaves Tony Costa behind

Adamari Lopez ‘in love’, reveals she’s in a relationship and leaves Tony Costa behind

Lane Skeldon April 2, 2022 2 min read

Much has been said about the love life of Adamari Lopez From Breakup with Tony Costawho has been with him for 10 years.

It’s been for a few months Related to different celebrities Like Adrián di Monte, Cristian de la Fuente and even his partner from “TodayNacho Lozano.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Take a deep breath before you see what Maribel Guardia looked like at 32 years old

April 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Alexa Delanos in a light bikini that reveals all her curves

April 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How to watch Vix, the largest Spanish-language live streaming service in the US and Latin America | University news events

April 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Delta flight makes emergency landing in US

April 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Adamari Lopez ‘in love’, reveals she’s in a relationship and leaves Tony Costa behind

April 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Gustavo Alfaro’s reaction when he learned that Ecuador will play the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar | football | Sports

April 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“This is not the time to let your guard down.”

April 1, 2022 Zera Pearson