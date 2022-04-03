toast stone cold; The legend fought after 19 years and won

This is when men cry. The first night of WrestleMania He was unforgettable because he marked the Stone Cold Steve Austin’s first official fight 19 years later In retirement, he did Backed by 77 thousand 899 fans Crazy and in the main event on Saturday Defeated Kevin Owens To drink what was probably now his last beer as a fighter.

Most anticipated by thousands of members WWE Universe -even in above From the main battle on Sunday between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar– It was him cold stone backWho is the He is considered the most famous star in historyThen He lost to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 and never tied his shoes again. In all this time of absence, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame and seemed happy to live on his huge ranch, but Kevin Owens woke up to the butt wrecking machine.

for weeksKO is tired of provoking and humiliating The Texas RattlesnakeWho is the He received one of the biggest applause in the history of WrestleManiaof their countrymen. Once it all got to the ring understandthis is It wasn’t a conversation pieceEverything is prepared for battle It happened in the same episode.

under the rules Fight without disqualificationAnd the Stone Cold and Kevin Owens headline the first night of WrestleMania. As expected, the legend at times looked a bit “rusty”, but a Couple of good shots Memory returned to him Get everyone on their feet at AT&T Stadium.

It has withstand surface elevations on concrete as in the old days, even He was the victim of his last key It was as if they sucked the air out of the stadium. Everyone’s champion He was one second away from losingBut the soul returned to the body to see it bear the punishment.

He couldn’t have been in any other way than with his famous movie Stunner And beer on hand Steve Austin will eliminate his opponentThe police even took them to the locker room after all the bullshit he said about Texas. It was so Prodigal Texas sent everyone home excited about day two of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 38 results | day 1

Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Disqualification Match.

Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin.

Usos defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boggs to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The Miz and Logan defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio.