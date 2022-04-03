Adamari Lopez: Tony Costa and Alaa’s first father-daughter dance | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

even though Adamari Lopez and Tony Costa split It happened in the middle Speculation of infidelity that both were responsible for his denial, The relationship between the two She mainly respects her daughter Alaa, with whom she recently performed in her first dance with her father.

In a beautiful tradition where both father and daughter wore their best clothes, the Spaniard enjoyed for him first dance with her little girlWho was dressed as a princess.

“I was Super special danceI can not describe it. As if there is no one around us, she and I dance. Hug me, fill my heart with happiness and love, I already want next year to come! Tony Costa.

Tony Costa shared her first dance with her daughter (Image: Tony Costa/Instagram)

Adamari Lopez on Tony Costa and Ala’s dance

For her part, Adamari Lopez did not hesitate to comment on the delicate moment in which her ex-partner and daughter shined, and she sent a message to her daughter on social media.

“I love you, Alia. Thank you for bringing so much joy into my life,” he posted in the story.

Adamari López dedicated tender leaflets to her daughter Alaïa (Photo: Adamari López / Instagram)

“I wish to accompany you on every adventure, celebrate every achievement, and embrace you in your difficult moments. What an illusion that a father and his first daughter dance with your father‘, was another driver’s post.

Finally, the TV presenter showed off the good relationship she has with Costa by sharing a photo where she was seen doing the underage’s hair, with the message: “Enjoy it a lot and keep making memories as a family we will always be“.

Tony Costa appears in a pink suit to dance with Ala

For his part, Tony Costa quickly showed off the pink jumpsuit he used for his first dance with father and daughter with Alaïa, which he shared on social media.

Using an Instagram video, a Zumba trainer used a filter to change from black jeans and a polo shirt to a pink suit.