Denzel Washington talks publicly about slapping Will Smith

The phrase Denzel Washington said to Will Smith conveys Steve Carey 0:54

(CNN) – Denzel Washington spoke publicly on Saturday about his interaction with Will Smith on Oscar night and what happened after Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Washington was a guest and speaker at the Bishop TD Jakes Leadership Summit, and during the two-hour discussion about Faith and his award-winning acting career, he was asked about the now-famous slap in the face and what happened next.

Washington says in A video of the dialogue was posted on Jakes’s verified Twitter account.

“You know, the devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite. Do not disturb him. Conversely, when the devil comes to you, it may be because you are trying to do something right. And for some reason, Satan took control of this circumstance that night.

Washington added that he and actor and producer Tyler Perry arrived with Smith after the incident.

“Fortunately, there were people, not just me, but others on the break,” Washington told Jakes. “Tyler Perry came right away, there with me.”

Washington did not disclose what the three men spoke or called about after the incident.

“Who are we to owe?” Washington asked. “I don’t know all the details of the situation, but I know that the only solution is prayer,” he said.