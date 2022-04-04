Chris Rock: This is the fortune of the comedian who was attacked by Will Smith at the Oscars

Since a week Chris Rock It has become a trend in social networks. Although many people did not know him, his career began several years ago.

the moment that will Smith A slap in the face was a turning point for people to start searching for his name and wanting to know his identity.

Related news

Chris Rock He started in the stand up world and due to that popularity he started acting in several films and became a producer. Since then, he has amassed a fortune due to his work in big Hollywood movies.

according to celebrity net worth websiteChris Rock has a net worth of $60 million. However, a portion of this fortune was earmarked for his divorce from Angel Compton, who had been his wife for 20 years.

The mediator indicates that comedian He gave about $40 million to the woman with whom he had two daughters.

chris rock career

Chris Rock He is 57 years old and is considered one of the icons of Hollywood because he has been involved as a comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer and film director.

Comedy Central He chose him as one of the best comedians of all time due to his charisma and sense of humor. Chris Rock voices Marty in the movie Madagascar and is also a producer on projects like Head of State.

the chapter