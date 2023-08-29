Özge Özpirinçci, husband and daughter: one of the most prominent figures in the family of the Turkish soap opera actress Woman | fame

In recent years, Turkish series have grown so much that they have reached many countries with great success United State No exception. One such product that has proven itself in the North American country is “slim”which is broadcast on Univision.

The fantasy film starring Özge Özpirinçci, who plays Bahar Cesmeli, reaches the season finale on Monday, August 28 in an impactful chapter that begins airing, as always, at 10pm ET.

It is precisely the protagonist who has gained thousands of fans within the Latino community in the United States, so we will now introduce you to more about her, specifically in regards to her family and members.

Ozge Osperenci family

In the series, Ozge Osperinci plays the role of a widow who must raise her children, but in real life she is not very similar, because in recent years she has formed a complete family nucleus, in which no one is missing. She is married and has a young daughter.

If you want to know what the real family of the actress is, now we leave you all the known information.

Burak Yamantürk, Ozge Ozberinci’s husband

In 2021, Ozge Osperinci married Turkish actor Burak Yamanturk. From that moment on, everything in their lives seems to be happiness, mainly because they both often share on social networks how much they love each other.

Yamanturk is a few years older than the protagonist of “The Woman”. In December he will be 40 years old, while his wife will be 37.

Özge Özpirinçci and Burak Yamantürk got married in 2021 (Photo: Özge Özpirinçci/Instagram)

Ozge Osperinci’s daughter

At the end of 2021, the acting couple consisting of Özge Özpirinçci and Burak Yamanturk became parents together for the first time to a girl who was about to turn two years old.

The baptized baby Merkan is loved by her parents who take care of her in every way. They love her so much that they also share pictures with her on their social networks while having a lot of fun.

Özge Özpirinçci with his daughter Mercan (Photo: Özge Özpirinçci/Instagram)

