Juventus surprises with its new shirt for the 2023-24 season

Chris WrightReading: 3 minutes.

Pogba is ahead of his shooting despite playing in just nine matches so far this season

They may be in the middle of a semi-final tie European League And they still have four matches left in them series with a place in Champions League From next season to be secured, but this did not prevent Juventus They have already presented their home kit for the 2023-24 season.

These last few months have been tumultuous for Juventus as 15 points were deducted due to miscalculation regarding transfers, those points were given back (at least for this season) and then fell apart for the champions. Naples in the title race.

Pogba in the new Juventus uniform Adidas

It is perhaps understandable that the Bianconeri are hoping to get the 2023-24 season off to a fresh start with a stunning squad designed with their new generation of fans in mind.

The iconic black and white stripes are still there, but the old lady’s signature look has been reinvented with a fuzzy print effect that, according to the makers of Adidas, “repeats the unique zebra pattern.”

The wild look is complemented by a bright yellow trim, a contrasting color that usually only appears on Juventus home kits on elements of the club’s crest and sponsor’s crest and is more associated with the goalkeeper, home jersey and club visitor jersey.

Paul Pogba He is at the top of the shirt issuance despite having only played in nine matches so far this season after returning to the club last summer. The France midfielder didn’t make his debut until late February due to injury, but has played regularly since then as his side drew a late 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. European League.

Pogba He joins his teammates on the field Niccolo Fagioli and DaniloWhile the stars of the club’s women’s team Martina Rosucci, Lisa Boatin and Martina Lenzini They also recently qualified for next season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The Bianconeri have not been afraid to surprise fans with a radical reworking of their classic monochromatic stripes in recent years, starting with the controversial black-white-neon-pink 2019-20 home kit.

If anything, the 2020-21 home jersey design has proven to be very unpopular, as Juventus He came up with a rather nice twist on his signature aesthetic that included a subtle “brushstroke” graphic effect and eye-catching gold embellishment.

The crack Cristiano Ronaldo used one of Juventus’ controversial designs Getty Images

Hopefully it shows it’s possible to step into a classic while retaining enough heritage and prestige to satisfy the purists, the 2023-24 Home Shirt will be worn on the pitch for the first time when Juventus Face Cremonese on 14 May in their penultimate home league match of the season.