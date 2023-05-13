“I haven’t won a duel against him, he’s a physical beast.”

2023-05-12
Erling Halland It’s the 9th scariest day. In his first season with Manchester cityThe 22-year-old striker has already scored 35 goals in the Premier League and 12 in the Champions League.
‘Android’ is the top scorer in both competitions, but only in his first year with ‘Cityzens’ was he asked who is the toughest defender he has faced in the elite and he didn’t hesitate to answer.
Halland He has openly stated that the most difficult defender to beat and the one who made an impression on him is none other than the Dutch player from LiverpoolAnd Virgil van Dyck.
“The hardest defender? I’ve played against a lot of good players, but it’s also important how the team plays. I’ve said it before: Van Dijk is really good. Everyone knows his height, how strong he is, how fast he is… also his timing is insane.” Erling For ESPN FC microphones.
Despite the fact that he managed to score against teams from Van DyckAnd Halland He felt unable to win any one-on-one duels from him at first. “I don’t think I ever won a duel against him. He’s a physical beast,” he said.
The Norwegian, who also looked uncomfortable before real madrid by sticky tag Anthony Rudigeraiming to win the Golden Boot, scoring 51 goals in 47 matches between all competitions.
This Sunday he could increase his scoring tally if he scores against him everton For the premiership next Wednesday against Al-Bayd in the first leg of the semi-finals where he hopes to break through a goal Courtois.
