Does it start as a title? A strong response from the Paris Saint-Germain coach to the return of Lionel Messi

2023-05-12

Lionel Messi The match against the team will start on Saturday Ajaccio after he was suspended from traveling to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His coach announced, on Friday, without permission from Paris Saint-Germain Christopher Galtier .

“Obviously I’ve spoken to Leo When he returned to us, I found him very calm, excited to play, and very determined to achieve another title for the French champion .. Yes, Leo will start tomorrow.” Galtier When they asked him about his ownership on Friday at a press conference.

About punishment, as I said last week, I don’t comment on it. On the contrary, with pleasure, I receive a return Leo. He added that he trained all week with great enthusiasm and determination, and wants to play with the team.

On Monday, the Argentine legend returned to training in the Argentine League De Loge’s camp After serving a six-day suspension from a flight promotional To Saudi Arabia, for which he apologized on social media instagram.