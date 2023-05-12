Does it start as a title? A strong response from the Paris Saint-Germain coach to the return of Lionel Messi

2023-05-12
Lionel Messi The match against the team will start on Saturday Ajaccioafter he was suspended from traveling to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His coach announced, on Friday, without permission from Paris Saint-Germain Christopher Galtier.
“Obviously I’ve spoken to Leo When he returned to us, I found him very calm, excited to play, and very determined to achieve another title for the French champion .. Yes, Leo will start tomorrow.” Galtier When they asked him about his ownership on Friday at a press conference.
About punishment, as I said last week, I don’t comment on it. On the contrary, with pleasure, I receive a return Leo. He added that he trained all week with great enthusiasm and determination, and wants to play with the team.
On Monday, the Argentine legend returned to training in the Argentine League De Loge’s camp After serving a six-day suspension from a flight promotional To Saudi Arabia, for which he apologized on social media instagram.
messi, who did not play in the 3-1 win against him see On Sunday, he is on the brink of achieving his second French title. he psg They have six points over Lens with four games remaining.
The 35-year-old forward will expire his contract this season and could join the Championship Kingdom of Saudi Arabiawith which she has already reached an agreement, according to the negotiating source of France Press agency Tuesday.
Jorge Messithe footballer’s father, confirmed on the same day that he had “absolutely nothing” and that the decision would be made when “Lionel finishes the season with Paris Saint-Germain”.
Various media published exorbitant offer of Crescent moonestimated at 400 million euros (about $440 million) per year to impress Messi And re-create the legendary rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays in the competition Victorywhen both players were active in La Liga.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Fireworks leave many wounded before Tigres vs. Toluca
Kylian Mbappe’s harsh response to information published by a French newspaper: “Avoid putting my name in your novels.”
Barcelona responded harshly after being fined by the Treasury for irregular payments to players